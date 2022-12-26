Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons

Modi's comments come on Veer Bal Diwas, the day which observes their martyrdom

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2022, 12:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

