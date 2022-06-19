Modi picks up litter during Pragati Maidan inspection

Modi picks up litter during inspection of Pragati Maidan tunnel

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Central government

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 14:44 ist

Displaying his commitment to 'Swachh Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday picked up litter during an inspection of the newly inaugurated tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor here.

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, Modi picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away. He was seeing the paintings made of the inner wall of the tunnel.

Tweeting a video of this, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-incharge said, "Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example."

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Central government. This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carrying capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses -- four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one at the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Pragati Maidan

What's Brewing

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Diving into the creative universe

Diving into the creative universe

Poignant portraits

Poignant portraits

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

 