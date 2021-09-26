Modi pitches for financial transparency to root out corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for financial transparency to root out corruption and help deliver benefits of development to the poor as the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, Modi said as building toilets enhanced the dignity of the poor, the resolve for economic cleanliness would ease their lives.

The prime minister recalled the opening of Jan Dhan accounts for the poor which helped in crediting their rightful money directly into their bank accounts, a move that reduced corruption significantly.

“It is true that technology can help a lot in economic cleanliness,” Modi said adding that digital payments of more than Rs 2 lakh crore were happening through the UPI interface.

Ahead of the festive season, the Prime Minister also reminded listeners that the fight against Covid-19 was not over yet and urged them to exercise caution.

He said that the country had set records in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 which have become the topic of discussion the world over.

“Every Indian has an important role in this fight. We have to get the vaccine administered when our turn comes, but we also have to take care that no one is left out of this circle of safety,” the prime minister said.

He asked listeners to take those who have not been vaccinated to the vaccination centres and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after getting the jab.

Modi also spoke about conservation of rivers and shared the story of rejuvenation of Naganadhi in Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister also cited the example of Sabarmati river which was linked with Narmada as part of rejuvenation efforts.

“If you go to Ahmedabad today, the waters of river Sabarmati fill one’s heart with such joy,” Modi said, while praising the women of Tamil Nadu for their intiative to rejuvenate Naganadhi river.

