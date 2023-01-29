Modi praises Bengaluru based E Parisara and IIS in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science for filing 145 patents in 2022, terming it a rare feat. In his Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi also singled out Bengaluru-based E-Parisaraa engaged in recycling e-waste. "It has developed indigenous technology for extracting precious metals from printed circuit boards, the PM said.

In his first Mann ki Baat of 2023, 97th since 2014, the PM said it was an amazing record that the IIS had 145 patents, two patents every five days, in 2022. "Today, India's ranking is seventh in patent filing and fifth in trademarks," he said. The PM said there had been an increase of about 50 per cent in patent filings in the last five years.

"In the Global Innovation Index too, India's ranking has improved tremendously, and now it has reached 40th position, while in 2015, India was behind even the 80th position in the Global Innovation Index. I want to tell you one more interesting thing," Modi said. The PM said that for the first time in the last 11 years in India, the number of domestic patent filings was seen more than foreign filings, proof of the growing scientific prowess of India. "I am confident that India's dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents," he said.

Touching on the subject of e-waste, the prime minister said if it is not disposed of properly, it can also harm the environment, but if dealt with carefully, it can become a great force in the circular economy of recycling and reuse. Use of technologies and start-ups have made India a "global recycling hub, Modi said. "Those working in the field of e-waste say that at present, only 15-17 per cent of e-waste is being recycled every year," the prime minister said.

In his address, Modi noted that this year's Padma awards, described by him as "People's Padma", included a number of tribals or those working for the community besides those who have strengthened the world of music. He said the total number of Ramsar sites, an international recognition for wetlands, in the country has increased to 75 from 26 in 2014. Lauding local communities, Modi said they deserve praise for preserving biodiversity.

Lauding a book, India - The Mother of Democracy, the PM said Indians are also proud of the fact that their country is the "mother of democracy". Modi noted the increasing acceptance of Yoga and millets.