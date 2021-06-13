Modi praises Yogi Adityanath amid reports of rift

Modi's praise of Adityanath came amid reports of differences between the two leaders

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 22:49 ist
Modi’s praise of the Uttar Pradesh government came days after a meeting with Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative in Uttar Pradesh to extend emotional support, healthcare and legal aid to senior citizens amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath,” Modi said on Twitter referring to a report on the ‘Elderline’ initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Modi’s praise of the Uttar Pradesh government came days after a meeting with Adityanath who was facing allegations of mishandling the Covid-19 situation, even from a section of the BJP leaders.

The chief minister’s visit to the national capital last week came amid speculation of a possible re-shuffle in the state cabinet ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

Political circles were also abuzz about a leadership change in Uttar Pradesh, which was vehemently struck down by the BJP. Adityanath also met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda during his visit to Delhi last week.

Modi's praise of Adityanath also came amid reports of differences between the two leaders and the BJP leadership being upset at the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of Covid-19.

 

 

