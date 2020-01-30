Modi says govt ready to discuss all issues; oppn talks of anti-CAA protests, 'worsening' economy

Under fire from the opposition over his handling of the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was open for a discussion on economic issues during the Budget Session of Parliament beginning Friday.

Speaking at an all-party meeting convened by the government, Modi welcomed the concerns voiced by leaders on the fiscal situation and told them that it would be in the best interest of the country if the Budget Session of Parliament could be utilised to give “proper direction” to the economy.

“Most of the members have asked for discussion on the Economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all,” Modi said.

“We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India,” he told leaders of political parties and expressed readiness for an “open discussion” on all other issues raised by them.

The government has lined up a heavy legislative agenda for the Budget Session with priority being accorded to replacing two ordinances issued during the inter-session period with Acts of Parliament.

The government has promulgated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance which need to be replaced with Acts of Parliament within six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament.

Nine bills, including three labour codes, Personal Data Protection Bill, are pending in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister said that the previous two sessions of Parliament had witnessed increased productivity, which was received well by the citizens.

“As people's representatives, it is our responsibility to increase productivity of the House, while we discuss all issues with an open mind,” Modi said.

Modi government's handling of the economy has come under fire from the opposition as growth figures took a plunge and inflation witnessed a sharp rise.

“The country’s finances are in such a mess that whatever government does now will have negative consequences,” former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.