Modi seeks mutual recognition of skill qualifications by US and India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for mutual recognition of each other’s vocational skill qualifications by India and the United States, arguing that the two nations needed a “pipeline of talent” to maintain the momentum of growth.

Soon after Modi landed in Washington DC, he was joined by US President Joe Biden’s wife and First Lady Jill Biden at a “Skilling for Future” event at the US National Science Foundation. She lauded the prime minister for his initiatives “to ensure all Indians – especially girls – have the opportunity to pursue an education and gain the skills they need”.

The prime minister highlighted the steps taken by his government to promote education, skilling and innovation in India. He lauded ongoing bilateral academic exchanges between India and US and collaborations between the academic and research ecosystems of the two nations.

He presented a five-point proposal for energising India-US collaboration in the education and research sector. It included an integrated approach bringing together government, industry and academia, encouraging the exchange of teachers and students, organising hackathons on various subjects between the two countries, mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications and encouraging visits of people associated with education and research.

“To maintain the momentum of growth, for India and the US, it is important to ensure a pipeline of talent", he said, adding that his goal was to turn the decade into a “techdecade”.

“Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the US – one we hope to keep building and strengthening with this visit (of the prime minister to Washington DC),” Jill Biden said.

“Our universities are partnering together, leading research, and creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean,” she said, adding: “Working side by side, our nations can create a safer, healthier, more prosperous future for everyone.”