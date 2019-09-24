Modi sends birthday greetings to jailed Chidambaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent birthday greetings to incarcerated senior Congress leader P Chidambaram wishing him a “long life in service of the nation”, prompting the former finance minister to hit back saying the central investigative agencies were preventing him from doing so.

Chidambaram posted the short letter from the Prime Minister, written in Tamil, on Twitter and added that he was pleasantly surprised to receive the birthday greetings. The Congress leader said the letter was sent to his village address, which was forwarded to him.

“As you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people. Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so,” Chidambaram said.

“Once the present harassment ends, I shall be back among the people that both you and I are committed to serve,” he said. Chidambaram turned 74 on September 16.

Chidambaram has kept his Twitter handle active by asking his family members to post comments on his behalf at regular intervals. The former Finance Minister was arrested on August 21 and has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5, in connection with allegations of money laundering the INX media case.