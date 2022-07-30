Modi speaks to UN Secretary General, demands speedy probe into killing of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres over the phone and urged him to ensure a speedy probe into the killing of two Border Security Force personnel in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where they were deployed as peacekeepers of the international organisation.

Modi urged Guterres to “ensure expeditious investigations” into the attack on the UN peacekeepers in the DRC and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi – both head constables of the BSF – were killed last Tuesday by a frenzied mob that stormed into a United Nations facility at Butembo in the Central African nation. They were among nearly 18,000 UN personnel deployed in the DRC for the MONUSCO – the international organisation’s peacekeeping mission in the country.

The prime minister underscored India’s abiding commitment to UN peacekeeping missions.

He noted that 2,50,000 Indian personnel had served in 49 UN peacekeeping missions so far and 177 had made the supreme sacrifice, with Vishnoi and Singh being the latest.

India at present has over 5,500 men and women in blue beret deployed in nine of the 12 ongoing peacekeeping missions of the UN.

The UN Secretary-General offered his condolences to the families of the two martyred BSF personnel, as well as to the government and the people of India. He reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack against MONUSCO and assured all possible action in conducting speedy investigations, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The protesters, who killed the two Indian and a Moroccan peacekeepers at Butembo in the DRC on Tuesday, allegedly included the local militiamen as well as the activists of the youth wing of the DRC’s ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress led by the country’s President Felix Tshisekedi. They were demanding a faster exit of the UN from the country, alleging that the international organisation’s peacekeeping mission had proved to be ineffective in protecting civilians from conflicts.

The UN has been scaling down MONUSCO after the 2018 elections in the DRC. The conflict, however, escalated again over the past couple of years, with over a hundred militant organizations fighting against each other as well as against the government for control over the mineral-rich eastern region of the country.

The prime minister on Friday also underscored India’s unwavering support to peace and stability in the DRC, where nearly 2,040 Indian soldiers were presently deployed at the MONUSCO.

New Delhi has since long been arguing at the UN forums that the peacekeeping missions should be given clear, focused, sequenced, prioritized and practically achievable mandates. India has also been insisting that the mandates should be matched by adequate resources for the peacekeeping missions.