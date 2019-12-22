Modi targets AAP at rally over drinking water, metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, and the party's stand on the amended Citizenship Act and a proposed countrywide NRC.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan here, Modi said that the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed on the biggest problem of the city, which is drinking water.

Assembly elections in the city are due early next year and the Aam Aadmi Party is in a triangular contest against the BJP and Congress to retain power.

The rally was organised by the Delhi BJP to thank Prime Minister Modi for regularising over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the city.

Modi said that the city records highest sale of water purifier in the country as he rejected the claims of the AAP dispensation about clean drinking water being supplied to the people.

He also said that had Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro Phase-IV would have started long back.

Despite hurdles created by the Delhi government, the PM said, the BJP-led central government has ensured that the metro network grows at a rate of 25 kilometres every year against 14 kilometres before 2014.