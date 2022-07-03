Modi to address BJP leaders at national executive meet today, Shah to propose resolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on the concluding day of its national executive meet in Hyderabad. A political resolution proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah and seconded by Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be passed.

Through the course of the day, general secretary organisation BL Santhosh will hold a discussion on organisational matters. The leaders gathered will also discuss the campaign of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

As many as 300 delegates including the 80-member national executive committee as well as 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees are part of the conclave. The annual conclave is taking place after a gap of two years, and in Hyderabad the party is holding its executive for the first time since 2004.

Two states — Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — will present status reports, as well as the ST Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

Welfare changes in the fields of health and railways will be presented by union ministers Bharti Pawar and Ashwini Vaishnav.

A resolution on Telangana will also be passed, following which chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Jairam Thakur will present the welfare efforts of their respective governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Santhosh’s discussion on organisational matters will follow this.

After these programmes, president JP Nadda will address the gathering. The day’s programme will end with an address by PM Modi.

Modi is then scheduled to hold a rally at Secunderabad’s Parade Ground.