Modi to attend 200th anniversary of Arya Samaj founder

PM Modi will be the main speaker of an event to mark the 200th anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati.

During the event, which will be hosted with the ministry of culture, the Arya Samaj is launching a two-year campaign for its revival. The event will take place this Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Arya Samaj, founded by the spiritual thinker in 1875, also completed 150 years in 2023. The two-year-campaign will begin in April. Among the activities planned are socio-cultural programs to deepen its existing reach among the people on a pan-India scale, said those involved with the process.

Propagating deeper familial ties, working to end substance abuse, and a focus on organic farming are other focus areas of the Arya Samaj as part of the revival process.