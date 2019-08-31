Modi to get Russia's highest award earlier given to Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week receive Russia's highest award that was earlier bestowed upon three foreign leaders, including two former Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan presidents, who had long stints in power.

The last foreign leader to receive the award before Modi is Xi Jinping, to whom an amendment in China's Constitution in 2018 effectively gave the go-ahead to stay in power for life.

Modi will visit Vladivostok in Far Eastern Federal District of Russia from September 4 to 5. He will attend the Eastern Economic Forum and hold the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will honour him with the “Order of the St Andrew the Apostle”.

Among the earlier recipients of the award is the last President of the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Mikhail Gorbachev.

Gorbachev, unlike most of his predecessors, had resigned on December 25, 1991, immediately after the dissolution of the USSR, which he had led for just six years.

But two of the three foreign leaders who had received the award before Prime Minister of India had a rather long term in power. Heydar Aliev took over as president of Azerbaijan on October 10, 1993, and remained in office for 10 years. He stepped down on October 31, 2003, due to ill health and was succeeded by his son Ilham Aliyev, who is now in the 16th year of his presidency.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, another recipient of the “Order of the St Andrew the Apostle”, took over as President of Kazakhstan on April 24, 1990 and, in spite of allegations of human rights abuses, continued to stay on in power till March 19, 2019, when protests across the country prompted him to resign.

Xi, who took over as Chinese President in November 2012, received the award from Putin in 2017 – a year before China changed its Constitution to remove the two-term limit on the presidency, effectively allowing him to remain in power for life.

The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle was instituted in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. It was abolished after the USSR came into existence. It was re-instituted as the highest award of Russia in 1998 – seven years after the Soviet Union ceased to exist.

Russian recipients of the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle include Mikhail Kalashnikov, the father of the deadly AK rifles, and eminent literary personalities like Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Sergey Mikhalkov, Daniel Granin and Rasul Gamzatov.

Putin on April 12 announced that he would confer the Order of St. Andrew on Modi or “exceptional services in promoting the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples”. The announcement came at a time when Modi was leading the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the parliamentary elections, which later gave him a mandate for a second five-year term in office.