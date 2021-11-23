Modi to lay foundation stone of Jewar international airport on November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar around 1 pm on Thursday, which will make Uttar Pradesh the only state in India to have five international airports.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. Uttar Pradesh is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports, including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under-construction international airport at Ayodhya.

Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the completed first phase of the Jewar airport will have the capacity to serve around 12 million passengers a year. It will be executed by international bidder Zurich Airport International AG, which was chosen as the concessionaire, with work on the first phase scheduled to be completed by 2024, according to the statement.

The groundwork for the first phase, pertaining to land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families, has been completed, the statement said. The airport will be the second international airport to come up in the Delhi-NCR and would help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

According to the PMO statement, the airport will be strategically located to serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

Also, it is for the first time that an airport in India has been conceptualised with an integrated multimodal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics, the statement said. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of two million metric tonnes, which will be expanded to eight million metric tonnes.

According to the statement, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth and enable reach of local products to national and international markets by facilitating seamless movement of industrial products. It is also expected to create opportunities for numerous enterprises and generate employment.

The airport will also have a ground transportation centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking, according to the PMO.

Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through metro service, as well as major nearby roads and highways, including the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, among others. The airport will also be linked to the upcoming Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail, enabling people to complete the journey between Delhi and the airport in 21 minutes.

The airport will house a state-of-the-art MRO [Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling] service and is designed focusing on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer for passengers, according to the statement.

The airport would have a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to reposition the aircraft, the statement said, adding that this will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds.

This will be India's first net-zero emission airport, the PMO said. It has earmarked land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site, where all native species will be preserved.

