Modi, Uddhav share dais but MVA irked at Ajit Pawar being 'ignored'

While Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared a dais in Mumbai after a long time, the Maha Vikas Aghadi expressed strong objection to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar being ignored from the list of speakers in a function in Pune.

Ever since the MVA was stitched around two-and-a-half-years ago by dislodging BJP from power, it has been at loggerheads with the NDA government at the Centre.

During the event, Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, was ignored from the list of speakers. The organisers called the name of leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis after which Modi’s name was called for a speech.

While Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, did not speak a word on the issue, the MVA allies raked it up.

Pawar Sr’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule lashed out saying that it was an insult to Maharashtra.

"As Ajit Pawar is the deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune, a request was made to the Prime Minister's Office to allow him to speak, but the PMO did not respond. It is very painful and insulting. Not allowing him to speak is Maharashtra's insult….leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis is allowed to speak but not the representative of the government,” she said.

Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that not allowing Pawar to speak was deliberate. “At an earlier programme in Pune, Pawar had brought in notice to the prime minister about the remarks of an important person (a reference to governor) against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule.” he said.

The MVA also shares a tumultuous relationship with Koshyari with the ruling alliance often alleging that the Raj Bhavan is being used as a BJP party office.

During the last visit of Prime Minister Modi to Mumbai to receive the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award instituted in the memory of the Nightingale of India and preside over the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards presentation ceremony, chief minister Thackeray had skipped it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Thackeray attended meetings with PM on virtual mode - and after that he was recuperating for a surgery.

The last time Modi and Uddhav met was on June 9 in New Delhi when issues like Maratha and OBC reservation, GST compensation were discussed.

In Mumbai, Thackeray, along with governor and Pawar received him at Naval helibase INS Shikra,

Together, they were at the function to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan.

Thereafter, they attended the bi-centenary celebrations of Mumbai Samachar, the oldest running newspaper of Asia, at the Bandra-Kurla complex.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited Dehu in Pune, where he inaugurated the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple, which is dedicated to Sant Tukaram, a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans.