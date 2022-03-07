Modi urges Putin, Zelenskyy to hold direct talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called upon them to talk to each other directly to end the conflict between the two nations.

Modi first called Zelenskyy and expressed his deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis. Zelenskyy briefed Modi in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties, according to the press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister later called the Russian President. Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between Putin and Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts, according to a separate press-release issued by the MEA.

A statement issued by the Russian President’s office in Moscow, however, had no reference to the Prime Minister’s proposal for direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy. It stated that Putin, after a request from Modi, outlined his assessments of the course of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Modi indicated his readiness to provide any possible assistance in order to resolve the conflict as soon as possible, it added.

Modi and Putin continued to discuss the situation in the wake of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, including the evacuation of the citizens of India. Putin informed Modi about the decision of the Russian Armed Forces to establish ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors amid the worsening of humanitarian situation.

However, according to the Russian Government, the “nationalists” - the Ukrainian Army – using force and different kinds of provocations, continued to prevent the evacuation of civilians, including foreign citizens, from the battle zones.

Putin told Modi that the Indian students held by the radicals in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine had managed to leave the city only after strong international pressure on the authorities in Kiev.

“Russian military personnel making every effort to ensure the evacuation of the Indian citizens from Sumy. Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the Russian Side for the measures taken to return his compatriots to their homeland,” according to the press-release issued in Moscow.

During the phone-call with Zelenskyy, Modi thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine. He expressed deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasised on the need for their quick and safe evacuation.

