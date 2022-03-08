Modi lauds nari shakti, vows to keep empowering them

Modi vows to put nari shakti at forefront of India's development

The prime minister also shared that in the evening he will address a programme being held in Kutch

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 08 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 12:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

In a series of tweets on International Women's Day, the Prime Minister said, "On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

"From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he said.

The prime minister also shared that in the evening he will address a programme being held in Kutch which highlights the contribution of women saints to our society.

The programme is being organised to recognise the role of women saints in the society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the Seminar in Dhordo, Kutch.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and role of women in India culture. The welfare schemes of central and state governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Delhi
International Women's Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

 