Modi welcomes US entry to International Solar Alliance, says it will strengthen grouping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the US joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and said this will further strengthen the alliance in its shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet.

The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member country of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.

In a tweet, Kerry said accelerating solar energy deployment globally is critical to keeping a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within reach.

"The U.S. is pleased to join the @isolaralliance at #COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi and @byadavbjp (Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav) for championing this important endeavor," he said.

Tagging Kerry's tweet, Modi said, "Wonderful news @ClimateEnvoy! I thank @POTUS and wholeheartedly welcome the USA to the @isolaralliance."

This will further strengthen the alliance in our shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet, Modi said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, "More power to solar! A very warm welcome to USA as it joins the International Solar Alliance at #COP26 today. With this, USA becomes the 101st country to sign the framework agreement of the @isolaralliance."

