Modi welcomes US entry to International Solar Alliance, says it will strengthen grouping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the US joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and said this will further strengthen the alliance in its shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet.
The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member country of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.
In a tweet, Kerry said accelerating solar energy deployment globally is critical to keeping a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within reach.
Also Read | US joins India-led International Solar Alliance as member country
"The U.S. is pleased to join the @isolaralliance at #COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi and @byadavbjp (Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav) for championing this important endeavor," he said.
Tagging Kerry's tweet, Modi said, "Wonderful news @ClimateEnvoy! I thank @POTUS and wholeheartedly welcome the USA to the @isolaralliance."
This will further strengthen the alliance in our shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet, Modi said.
Wonderful news @ClimateEnvoy! I thank @POTUS and wholeheartedly welcome the USA to the @isolaralliance. This will further strengthen the Alliance in our shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet. https://t.co/vWlzCmws3q
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, "More power to solar! A very warm welcome to USA as it joins the International Solar Alliance at #COP26 today. With this, USA becomes the 101st country to sign the framework agreement of the @isolaralliance."
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Nearly 1,600 new genes discovered in chickpea
Meesho becomes most downloaded e-commerce app globally
Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang