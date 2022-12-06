Modi works a lot for the country: PM's brother

Modi works a lot for the country, he should take some rest as well: PM's brother

Modi's brother said people couldn't ignore the work done by the Centre since 2014

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 07:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his brother Somabhai on December 5 and the latter got emotional speaking about the nation's leader. 

Asserting that nobody could ignore the work done by the Centre after 2014 - the year Modi came to power - Somabhai told ANI "I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, he should take some rest as well". 

At the same time, he said people should vote for parties that work for the public. These comments come as BJP, Congress, and AAP eye Gujarat. Modi had met his mother as well in the days leading up to the second phase of polling. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
BJP
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 