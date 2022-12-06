Modi works a lot for the country, he should take some rest as well: PM's brother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his brother Somabhai on December 5 and the latter got emotional speaking about the nation's leader.

Asserting that nobody could ignore the work done by the Centre after 2014 - the year Modi came to power - Somabhai told ANI "I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, he should take some rest as well".

At the same time, he said people should vote for parties that work for the public. These comments come as BJP, Congress, and AAP eye Gujarat. Modi had met his mother as well in the days leading up to the second phase of polling.