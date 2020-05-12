Watch PM's address to nation LIVE

Modi's speech: Watch PM's address to nation LIVE here

DH Wed Desk
DH Wed Desk,
  • May 12 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 19:56 ist

After an online discussion with chief ministers over the future strategy for the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation today (Tuesday) at 8 pm.

The PM in his speech is expected to talk about the future course of lockdown in the country, the already made relaxations undertaken in various sectors, financial assistance being provided to the "corona warriors" among others.

Modi's speech will be telecast live on various platforms including on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Watch PM's speech live below:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 