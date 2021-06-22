Modi's tears did not save those who died needlessly in Covid second wave: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a 'White Paper' on the government's mismanagement of Covid-19.
"The aim of this white paper is not pointing fingers at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike," he said.
"There were needless deaths in the second wave owing to the oxygen crisis," Rahul Gandhi said, "and even the Prime Minister's tears could not save them." Modi's focus was elsewhere, he said, talking about the state polls.
LIVE: Release of White Paper on GOI’s management of Covid19 & interaction with the Press https://t.co/17nlvyv6Op
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2021
He also added that the government must be open-minded when dealing with a crisis such as this. "We, at the Congress, scientific experts have some expertise, have some suggestions, please use those," the Congress leader said, referring to how the Modi administration mocked former PM Manmohan Singh when he sent a letter with his suggestions to combat the Covid-19 crisis.
More to follow...
