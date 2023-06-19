Modi's US visit: Centre plays down protests planned in US

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to leave for a tour to New York and Washington DC on Tuesday, New Delhi has played down the protests planned by some organisations in the United States during his visit over alleged backsliding of democracy and erosion of human rights in India.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra rather highlighted the “positive interests” in the US to take the ties with India to new heights during the visit, which, he said, would prove to be a “milestone” in the relations between the two nations. The prime minister’s meetings with US President Joe Biden in Washington DC would not only step up bilateral defence cooperation, but also lay out a roadmap for industries in the sector in the two nations to forge close partnerships in co-production and co-development.

“We are determined and targeted to move to the new domains of strategic partnership, which are crucial not just for partnership between our two societies, two countries, two systems, (but) which would also be a net positive contribution to developments in the world,” Kwatra told journalists on Monday.

Several human rights organisations planned protests during the prime minister’s visit to the US, both in New York and Washington DC. They have been urging Biden to convey to Modi concerns over the alleged erosion of human rights and religious freedom and the backsliding of democracy in India. The Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch planned a screening of the BBC documentary on Modi’s role as the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 communal clashes.

“We sense deep and widespread positive interest in the US on the visit. We are aware, evidence based, of the positive things we have done in the relationship,” Kwatra said, in response to a question on New Delhi’s views on the protests being planned during the prime minister’s visit to New York and Washington DC.

Though Modi travelled to the US several times after taking over as the prime minister, this is going to be his first official state visit. He will lead the International Yoga Day event in New York on Wednesday. He will fly to Washington DC later in the day. Biden and his wife Jill Biden are expected to host a private dinner for him at the White House in the evening.

The prime minister and the US president will hold formal talks on Thursday. The US is likely to announce its approval for General Electric to make jet engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). India is also likely to move ahead to procure 31 armed MQ-9B Predator drones for its armed forces.

The roadmap for bilateral defence industrial cooperation will focus on all aspects of co-production and co-development of military hardware. It will also outline how defence industrial ecosystems of the two countries could cooperate much better, how the supply lines in the field of defence industry could also interface with each other much better, said the foreign secretary. He said that defence cooperation was a "key pillar" of India's relationship with the US.

The US is likely to renew its commitment to remove barriers to sharing of advanced defence technologies. The two sides are also expected to step up cooperation in critical and emerging technologies and advance collaboration in ensuring a resilient semiconductor supply chain.

The prime minister will address the US Congress on Friday, for the second time. He earlier did it in 2016.