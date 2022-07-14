Mohammed Zubair moves SC for quashing of FIRs registered by UP police

Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs against him

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jul 14 2022, 17:37 ist
Mohammed Zubair (right, red cap) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a quashing of FIRs against him. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to quash six FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police over his tweets.

The plea has also challenged the constitution of a special investigative team (SIT) to probe these cases. Zubair has also sought interim bail in the six FIRs.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a two-member SIT to probe six cases lodged against Zubair. The six cases registered against Zubair are in Hathras, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur. Inspector General Dr Preetinder Singh, who is presently posted at Department of Prisons Administration and Reform, has been made president of the SIT, while Deputy Inspector General of Police Amit Verma is a member of the SIT.

On July 12, the Supreme Court extended the interim bail granted to Zubair, by the top court, in the case registered against him at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh related to his tweet calling Hindu seers 'hatemongers'.

After his arrest by Delhi police on June 27, Zubair remained in judicial custody.

