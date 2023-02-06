Mohan Bhagwat didn't attack any caste: Sunil Ambekar

A day after Mohan Bhagwat’s comments at an event in Mumbai drew sharp reaction from upper caste groups, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar issued a clarification saying that Bhagwat didn't attack any caste and was talking about scholars.

On Sunday, addressing an event at Mumbai’s Ravindra Natya Mandir to celebrate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidass, Bhagwat said that castes were a creation of mankind.

“The truth is God says that he is omnipresent. Whatever be the name, ability and honour, everybody is the same and there are no differences. What some Pandits say on the basis of shastras is a lie,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying. “We are misled by the caste superiority illusion and this illusion has to be set aside.”

The RSS’s media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar said that Bhagwat meant scholars by his comment. “He was at the Sant Ravidas Jayanti event. He used the word ‘pandit’, to mean ‘vidvaan’ (scholars). ‘Some pandits speak of caste-based divides on the basis of shaastras, it’s a lie’: This was his exact statement,” said Ambekar.