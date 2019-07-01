Mohan Bhagwat, six top sangh leaders join Twitter

RSS office-bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have made their debut on microblogging site Twitter.

Sources in the Sangh, however, said they are unlikely to use it as the microblogging website is not the platform where the RSS would like to engage in a dialogue with the public.

Besides Bhagwat, six others, including Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, the Sangh's general secretary, its three joint general secretaries Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, Sangh's publicity head Arun Kumar and another senior functionary Anirudh Deshpande have also joined Twitter.

The account of another joint general secretary of the Sangh, Dattatreya Hosabale, who has been on Twitter for quite some time, was verified recently.

"The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation by parody accounts of the Sangh's office bearers. But they are unlikely to use it," sources in the RSS said.

One of the functionaries, whose account was created recently said Twitter is not the platform where Sangh would like to engage in a dialogue with the public. "Our 'pracharaks' (full-time workers) always stay in touch with the public," the functionary said.

Another reason for using twitter is because at times, tweeting leads to a controversy which the Sangh wants to avoid.

Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat. It has followed only eight accounts including the official account of the Sangh and seven of its top official bearers.

Barring Hosabale, no one has tweeted so far. They have been following each other and Sangh's official account.

The official handle of the RSS, which has over 1.3 million followers, has till now been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and updates.