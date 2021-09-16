Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu on October 1, first time since August 2019

Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu on October 1

For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Jammu from October 1, a senior Sangh functionary said on Thursday.

This is Bhagwat's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state’s special status was ended and it was bifurcated into union territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

Describing the tour as a 'routine visit', the functionary said it is part of the RSS chief's itinerary to meet and interact with Sangh workers across the country.

During his three-day visit, Bhagwat will hold several meetings with workers of the outfit and its affiliates to discuss organisational issues.

He is also scheduled to address a meeting of eminent personalities from Jammu as part of the Sangh's outreach programme, the functionary said.

In March this year, Bhagwat was scheduled to virtually address the members of the Kashmiri pandit community, but could not do so as he got sick.

On Thursday, Bhagwat arrived in Udaipur, Rajasthan as part of his four-day tour to the state.

During the stay, the RSS sarsanghchalak will discuss the efforts being made by the volunteers for expansion of work for the development of villages and betterment of the environment, a statement said.

