Money from PM Cares Fund cannot be directed to NDRF: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there was no need to transfer contributions made to the PM cares Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund for the purpose of fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said that there was no statutory impediment for any individual or corporate to make contributions to the NDRF. It also said that anyone could contribute to the PM Cares Fund, which was a separate fund. There was no need to transfer money from PM Cares Fund to the NDRF.

The top court dismissed a PIL filed by the NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

It also rejected a plea for direction to the Centre to prepare a well-thought-out national plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the 2019 plan dealt with biological disasters.

The plea contended that the receipts of PM Cares Fund were not being audited by CAG and not being disclosed.

The court had on July 27 reserved its judgement.

On June 17, the court had issued notice to the Centre.

In its response, the Union government said PM Cares fund was created during the Covid-19 pandemic with voluntary donations, which was separate from statutory funds like the NDRF.

The NDRF, however, was created with budgetary provisions without any private contributions, the Union Home Ministry had said.