Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi for nine hours on day 5

New Delhi,
  Jun 21 2022, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 21:33 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for about nine hours on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate on the fifth day of his deposition in the National Herald money laundering case.

Gandhi, 52, left the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi just before 8 pm along with his security escort.

He reached the federal agency's office around 11:15 am and did not take any break post noon as he had done in his previous appearances.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent almost 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

It was not known immediately if he has been called again.

