Mongol breed horse 'symbolic gift' to Rajnath Singh, to stay in Mongolia

A young Mongol-breed horse gifted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Wednesday will remain in that country as it is a "symbolic gift", official sources said.
The seven-year-old horse has been named 'Tejas' according to norms, they said.
Singh, the first Indian defence minister to visit Mongolia, was gifted the horse by Khurelsukh, seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a similar gift from the leadership of that country.
The defence minister took to Twitter to share images of the gifted horse. In one of the pictures, Singh is seen admiring the horse while in another he is holding a framed picture of the equine gift.
"The horse is seven years old and of Mongol breed," an official source told PTI.
Asked if the horse will be brought to India, the source said, "No, the horse will not be brought to India. It's a symbolic gift. The horse will remain in Mongolia."
Earlier in the day, Singh had tweeted: "A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia."
On Tuesday, Singh had called on Khurelsukh and reviewed strategic bilateral ties.
"Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," Singh had said in a tweet.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard
Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim
'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city
Cancers in adults under 50 on rise globally: Study
India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know
Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina
'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review
In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays
Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru