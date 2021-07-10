Monsoon expected to cover parts of north India in a day

Monsoon expected to cover parts of north India in a day, says IMD

The IMD said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 18:43 ist
Women cross the road during rain, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The easterly winds have made conditions favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon and it is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and east Rajasthan as on Saturday.

Low level relative humidity has also increased over the region. 

"Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours," the IMD added. 

Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

monsoon
rains
Delhi
IMD
Met Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 