Monsoon in a break phase; revival only in July second week; July rainfall to be normal

The southwest monsoon has entered into a break phase, which may continue till the second week of July devoiding large tracts of northern and western India without rainfall.

The monsoon is likely to revive in the second half of the second week of July following which rainfall will pick up across the country.

"The monthly rainfall for July 2021 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal. It would be 94-106% of the average rainfall," M Mohapatra, director general of India Meteorological Department said here on Thursday.

The monsoon has covered almost the entire country except for Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Punjab. Temperatures have breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark in several regions of north India and a respite from the heatwave seems unlikely anytime soon.

Read more: Central Delhi second-most rain-deficient district in India: IMD

Mohapatra said the advancement of the monsoon might not happen before July 7. Asked if the gap in monsoon rains is normal, he said, "Southwest monsoon does take a break and it is normal. But it is not usual for the break to stretch so much."

Since June 19, no progress has been observed in the advancement of the monsoon. While June recorded 10% more rainfall than normal, a large part of it came between June 3-19.

Last month, the IMD announced that most of the country would receive 101% of its average monsoon rainfall between June and September as only parts of northeast India were expected to experience a “below normal” monsoon.

Check out DH latest videos: