Monsoon Live: Heavy rains expected in Telangana districts over next 48 hours

Rains pounded several parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the State over the next 48 hours. Cyclone 'Gulab', which crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday night, weakened into a depression and caused widespread rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.