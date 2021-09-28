Monsoon Live: Heavy rains expected in Telangana districts over next 48 hours

Rains pounded several parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the State over the next 48 hours. Cyclone 'Gulab', which crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday night, weakened into a depression and caused widespread rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Cyclone Gulab impact: Heavy crop damages reported in Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone 'Gulab', which crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday night, weakened into a depression and caused widespread rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and also left a trail of destruction. Port city Visakhapatnam received a 30-year high rainfall of over 33.3 cm in 24 hours under the cyclone’s impact and left a woman dead today, taking the overall toll to two since Sunday.
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rains at Siddiamber Bazar in Hyderabad, Monday. Credit: PTI Photo
Telangana announces holiday for schools, colleges and offices on Tuesday
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that all the government offices and educational institutions across the state would remain closed on Tuesday because of the incessant rains.
Uttarandhra braces for possible flash floods from Odisha
A day after Cyclone Gulab made landfall in the neighbouring Srikakulam district, several areas in Visakhapatnam city remained inundated in the floodwaters.
Rains lash several parts of Telangana; IMD issues red alert to 14 districts
Rains pounded several parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the State over the next 48 hours.
