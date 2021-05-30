Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31: IMD

Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31: IMD

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

India's weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Coast
weather
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

We must find ways of using and wasting less energy

We must find ways of using and wasting less energy

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Taking the sheen off Narendra Modi

Taking the sheen off Narendra Modi

Making sense of Sidhu’s punches in Punjab

Making sense of Sidhu’s punches in Punjab

Covid-19 outbreak hits health system in Myanmar

Covid-19 outbreak hits health system in Myanmar

Chelsea win Champions League for the second time

Chelsea win Champions League for the second time

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

 