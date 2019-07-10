Monsoon rains bring cheers for UP farmers

Widespread monsoon rains across Uttar Pradesh brought cheers for the farmers besides proving to be a boon for the parched and arid Bundelkhand region, which had been reeling under acute water shortage.

According to the officials of the state agriculture department, the rains would speed up transplantation of paddy.

Met officials have predicted more rains across the state in the next few days. ''There is a low-pressure system over the state...the eastern and western region of the state may witness heavy rains in the next few days,'' a Met official said here on Wednesday.

Incessant rains have also led to an increase in the water levels of major rivers in the state besides resulting in the death of around a dozen people in incidents of house collapse and lightning.