Monsoon Session likely from Sept 14 to Oct 1

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin from September 14 and continue till October 1 without a break, officials said on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are expected to have four-hour sittings every day which would enable use of chambers of both the Houses for seating members with adequate physical distancing measures in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and some senior leaders will sit in the Lok Sabha chambers with other members occupying seats in the viewers gallery and Rajya Sabha chambers.

Parliament secretariat has made elaborate arrangements to provide an infection free environment for members by installing ultraviolet irradiation systems in air conditioning ducts and polycarbonate sheets on benches to shield members.

Four large (85 inches) display screens will be set up in the chambers and six smaller (40 inches) screens and audio consoles in the four galleries will be installed,Also, cables to transmit real-time audio-visual signals and communications consoles to enable members to participate in debates and discussions will be arranged.