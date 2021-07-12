Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 19 to Aug 13

Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 19 to Aug 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2021, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 13:41 ist
The Parliament will be in session for 19 business days during this time. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held between July 19 and August 13, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Monday. The Parliament will be in session for 19 business days during this time.

Birla said that all members and media will be allowed in accordance with Covid rules. "RT-PCR test is not mandatory, but will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test," he said.

The Speaker said that a majority of MPs have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and that all Covid-related norms will be followed during the Monsoon Session.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Monsoon Session
Parliament
Om Birla
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

 