Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 19 to Aug 13

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held between July 19 and August 13, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Monday. The Parliament will be in session for 19 business days during this time.

Birla said that all members and media will be allowed in accordance with Covid rules. "RT-PCR test is not mandatory, but will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test," he said.

The Speaker said that a majority of MPs have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and that all Covid-related norms will be followed during the Monsoon Session.

More to follow...