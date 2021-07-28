Parliament Live: Opposition to submit joint adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Parliament Live: Opposition to submit joint adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
updated: Jul 28 2021, 08:12 ist
Amid the ongoing controversy over the Pegasus snooping scandal, the Opposition parties are going to submit a joint motion for adjournment in the Lok Sabha today. Follow DH for live updates
08:12
PM asks BJP MPs to expose opposition parties as Parliament remains stalled
With Parliament proceedings stalled for the sixth day over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to expose the opposition parties as the government is ready for discussions on all issues but they are not letting the two Houses to function.
According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Modi said this to his party MPs in his address to the BJP parliamentary party meeting. The standoff between the government and the opposition in Parliament has showed no signs of easing after it erupted on the opening day of the Monsoon session on July 19.
07:26
Here's the List of Business in the Rajya Sabha for July 28
07:25
Here's the List of Business in the Lok Sabha for July 28
07:18
'Ask govt to discuss farm laws, Pegasus in Parliament'
MPs from seven Opposition parties, including Akali Dal, NCP and BSP, on Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking appointment to complain about the Narendra Modi government "stonewalling" a discussion on Pegasus snooping episode and repealing of three contentious farm laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for causing repeated disruptions in Parliament and asked BJP MPs to “expose” the opposition plans to derail the monsoon session.
Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, the Prime Minister also asked party leaders to prepare for the 75th anniversary of Independence by visiting 75 villages in every parliamentary constituency and highlighting local sports events.
Pegasus: Oppn to submit joint adjournment motion in LS
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, including from DMK and Shiv Sena, will submit a joint adjournment motion on Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, while a meeting of all "like-minded" parties in Parliament will be held to decide on the next course of action if the government ignores the demand.
