Parliament Live: Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss Covid-19 situation today
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss Covid-19 situation today
updated: Jul 30 2021, 06:53 ist
Amid continued protests by Opposition parties over Pegasus and the three farm laws, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Covid-19 situation today. Follow DH for live updates.
06:52
Fresh bid to resolve Parliament stalemate fails
Fresh attempts to resolve the stalemate in Parliament failed on Thursday with the government refusing to accede to the Opposition demand for a discussion on the Pegasus episode and getting three Bills passed without a debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Centre will ensure India's security is protected: EAM
The government will do whatever necessary to ensure that India's security is adequately protected, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour, he also assured the house that India is confident that its partners would help deal with regional and global challenges and members should be "reassured of the wisdom of our choices and the strength of our partners".
Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid today
A discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.
According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."
Fresh bid to resolve Parliament stalemate fails
Fresh attempts to resolve the stalemate in Parliament failed on Thursday with the government refusing to accede to the Opposition demand for a discussion on the Pegasus episode and getting three Bills passed without a debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Read more
Centre will ensure India's security is protected: EAM
The government will do whatever necessary to ensure that India's security is adequately protected, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour, he also assured the house that India is confident that its partners would help deal with regional and global challenges and members should be "reassured of the wisdom of our choices and the strength of our partners".
Read more
Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid today
A discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.
According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."
Read more