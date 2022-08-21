Monsoon Updates Live: 13 dead, 6 missing due to heavy rainfall in Himachal; Mata Vaishno Devi yatra stopped

At least 36 killed, 145 injured in Pakistan in rain-related incidents
At least 36 people were killed and 145 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
Flash flood-like situation in J&K's Rajouri district after torrential rainfall
#WATCH | J&K: Flash-flood-like situation as Darhali river in Rajouri district overflows due to torrential rainfall in upper reaches of Pir Panjal mountain range (20.08) pic.twitter.com/oqANiF1pks
Three killed in Jharkhand as incessant rains lash the state
Three persons died on Saturday in Jharkhand as heavy rain along with high-speed wind lashed several districts of the state, inundating low-lying areas and uprooting scores of trees and electricity poles, officials said.
A woman died when a mud wall of her house collapsed in West Singhbhum district as a deep depression that crossed Odisha coast on Friday evening brought incessant rainfall in several areas, they said.
Two persons drowned during the day in Ramgarh district and two more went missing as their car and motorcycles fell into the swollen Nalkari river and were swept away by the strong current, the officials said.
13 dead, 6 missing due to heavy rainfall in Himachal's Mandi district
13 people have lost their lives while 6 went missing due to heavy rainfall in Mandi district, yesterday. Search operation to continue today with the help of NDRF to find those who went missing,Arindam Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner said.
Water levels of Ganga and Yamuna river rise in Prayagraj
J&K: Yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stopped due to heavy rains
Bridge over Chakki Dariya in Punjab's Pathankot closed due to strong flow of water
