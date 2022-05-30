Monthly stipend, education loan for children orphaned amid Covid-19

Stipend, education loan for kids orphaned amid Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • May 30 2022, 11:06 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme for the children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, Rs 4,000 a month have been arranged for children orphaned during the pandemic through other schemes for other daily needs. If someone who needs an education loan for professional courses or higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too.

"I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM CARES for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with utmost sensitivity," PM Modi said.

The prime minister further said that when such children complete their schooling, more money would be needed for future dreams. For this, the youth from 18-23 years of age will get a stipend every month and when they are 23 years old, they will get Rs 10 lakh. 

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance. A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children.

The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.

