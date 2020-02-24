'Monument of Love' Taj Mahal leaves Donald Trump and Melania in awe

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on Monday visited the Taj Mahal, the 17th-century ivory-white marble mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaj Mahal, in Agra.

Holding each other's hands, Trump and Melania spent around an hour at the iconic Monument of Love, situated on the bank of the Yamuna, and were apparently left in awe by its sheer beauty.

"Taj Mahal inspires awe... A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture," the US president wrote in the visitors' book at the entrance of the building.

Trump, who was dressed in a black suit, and Melania, dressed in a white jumpsuit, were seen listening patiently to their guide as the latter explained to them about the history and the features of the iconic monument.

The couple posed for photographs from near Diana's Bench and strolled along the side of the central tank facing the main building. They, however, did not sit on the Bench like many other heads of foreign countries during their visit to the Taj Mahal.

The couple, who entered the Taj Mahal complex from the Royal Gate, also went inside the main building to see the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaj Mahal.

Trump and Melania appeared to be mesmerised by the beauty of the Taj and at times, were, seen simply looking at the monument in the backdrop of a setting Sun during which the white marbles seemed to be changing colours.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner also visited the Taj Mahal with the US president. Ivanka, in particular, appeared to be very excited and was seen getting clicked at several places inside the complex.

At one point of time, she handed over her cell phone to someone and asked him to take a few snaps of her.

Earlier, Trump was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival at the Agra airport. Local artists presented folk dances while children, carrying Indian and US flags, lined on both sides of the road to welcome the couple in their over the ten-kilometre long route to Taj Mahal.