Moosewala killing: Mansa district bar association decides not to defend accused

The district bar association of Mansa in Punjab has decided not to defend any accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials said on Tuesday.

A resolution in his effect was passed by the district bar association, said one of its members.

"We have decided that nobody from the bar association of Mansa will appear on behalf of the accused in the murder case," said the member in Mansa.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa On May 29.

The district bar association of Mansa has also appealed to bar associations of Punjab and Haryana not to defend the accused in the Mooselwala murder case, the member further said.

The bar association also said that it stands by the family of Moosewala.

The Punjab police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer.

The eight accused have been held on charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.

The state police had earlier termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Moosewala's murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility of the murder.