Moosewala's parents get tattoos in son's honour

As a tribute to his son, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, got his son's face tattooed on his arm.
A video of his tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper was shared on social media.
Besides his son's face, the father also got 'Sarwan Putta' (obedient son) inscribed in Gurmukhi.
Sidhu's mother Charn Kaur also got his face inked besides 'Shubh Sarwan Putt'.
Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.
He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Moosewala's song 'The Last Ride' was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony
In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity
Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely
DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam
Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open
BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day
Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies
Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea