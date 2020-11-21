Morale of security forces high under Narendra Modi, says Amit Shah

The morale of the country's security forces was high under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, as he exuded confidence that the borders will also become more secure under the leadership of the PM.

Referring to the encounter of four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday, he credited the security forces' "high morale" in stopping them.

"Four terrorists sent by our neighbour wanted to inflict huge damage. They were stopped. They were heavily armed and were killed in an encounter. The morale of the security forces are high under Modi," he said.

"I want to thank those security forces who have risked their lives to make the country safe," Shah said in his address after dedicating a fifth reservoir for Chennai and laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state. He said he was confident that the country's borders will be safe under Modi's leaership and it will also progress in the path of development.