Moratorium on opening new colleges to be lifted: AICTE

After a two-year ban, the All India Council of Technical Education has lifted a two-year moratorium for opening new engineering and technical colleges. The new guidelines will be applicable from the 2023-24 academic session.

“Moratorium for establishing new institutions in engineering and technology has been lifted from AY (academic year) 2023-24. However, for establishing a new institution in engineering and technology, preference shall be given to the applicant offering courses in multi-disciplinary area in-line with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 in STEM,” the AICTE said.

The moratorium was imposed due to declining admissions in engineering classes.

While issuing the Approval Process Handbook for 2023-24, the AICTE said that older institutions who want to opt for a clearance from the AICTE will have to apply this session.

“If it is found that any institution has taken partial approval, then their approval accorded shall be subsequently withdrawn. The submission of online applications for academic year 2023-24 will begin w.e.f March 23 till April 6, 2023,” the guidelines state.