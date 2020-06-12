More categories of foreigners can now fly into India

India on Friday relaxed visa rules further to allow minor foreign nationals whose one of the parents is an Indian national or an OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) card holder and foreign nationals married to Indian citizens among others to fly into the country.

As part of the new relaxations, foreign nationals who are single parents of minor children holding Indian passports or OCI cards and students who are foreign nationals with at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or OCI card holder are also allowed to enter the country.

Dependent family members of foreign diplomats and service passport holding staff accredited to foreign missions, consular offices and international organisations in India could also now travel into the country.

Foreign nationals will have to obtain a fresh visa of appropriate category from Indian Missions abroad, the order said.

Those holding a valid long term multiple entry visa will have to get their visa re-validated.

None will be allowed to travel to India on electronic visas obtained earlier.

Earlier on May 22, India had allowed minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards and OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like death in family were allowed to travel to India.

Similarly, couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national and they have a permanent residence in India as well as university students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are Indian citizens living in India were also allowed.