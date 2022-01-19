More compensation claims than Covid deaths in multiple states: Report

Data on Covid deaths filed by states in the Supreme Court shows that more people claimed compensation in some states than the official death toll issued by them.

While Gujarat and Telangana have a gap of 9 and 7 times between deaths and compensations claimed, the highest is reported by Maharashtra, The Times of India reported.

While the Gujarat government has told the Supreme Court that it had so far sanctioned the compensation of Rs 50,000 each to 68,370 claims filed by the kin of patients who died due to coronavirus infection in the state, the report says the number of claims received from the state is 89,633 against the official toll of 10,094.

Telangana has received 29,000 claims against the official death count of 3,993 deaths, while Maharashtra has 2.14 lakh claims against the official toll of 1.41 lakh.

On the other hand, as per the data compiled by the Centre, the number of claim applications is less than the number of officially declared deaths in various other states, including Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The report says the Supreme Court has a more liberal guideline for what comprises a Covid death, mandating that all fatalities, including those by suicide, recorded within 30 days of a person testing positive for the disease be treated as such.

The SC verdict expanding the ambit of Covid deaths came on a petition by social activist Gaurav Bansal for payment of Rs 50,000 compensation to families of victims, the report said.

Meanwhile, the court on Wednesday pulled up state governments for failing to disburse claims to the next of kin of Covid-19 victims and issued a show-cause notice to the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary as to why contempt action be not initiated against him.

The apex court asked the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to remain present virtually at 2 PM on Wednesday and explain why disbursals -- Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 death -- have been so few in their states.

The top court said that it rejects the death toll given by Bihar, and said that these are not actual but government figures.

“We are not going to believe that only 12,000 people died in the state of Bihar due to Covid. We want your chief secretary to be here virtually at 2 PM,” the bench told the counsel appearing for the Bihar government.

It had noted that some states have not given wide publicity by giving full details of the portal in advertisements in newspapers, particularly in vernacular ones, and local channels.

