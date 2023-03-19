More cultural narratives should be developed in India, says S Jaishankar

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar stressed that the country as well as the people should be more 'Atmanirbhar' (self-sufficient).

Addressing a gathering at a district BJP event, he said that 'Atmanirbhar' (self-sufficiency) should be on everyone's mind.

According to the minister, people all over the world are witnessing a different civilization rising up, expressing and speaking in new ways.

Jaishankar said that one should be aware of the country's history and heritage. In a pluralistic society like India, inner unity should be strengthened. To compete in the global narrative, the country must express its collective personality on the global stage. Developed nations have shaped the global narrative over the last 300 years. More cultural and civilizational narratives should be developed in India, he added.

The minister said that access to new technology has been provided to all, including the poor, in a democratic manner, which no other country has done.

He said that earlier, the developed countries were dismissive of terrorism. However, India has recently been successful in ensuring financial restrictions on terrorists. Incidents such as Uri and Balakot helped neighbours understand India's capability in combating terrorism, he added.

Following the pandemic, most countries are in debt. However, an exception to this is India, which has recovered. Speaking about G-20, he said it was another attempt to speak for all developing countries. The G-20 meet is held in 59 cities across India to give participating countries a taste of the region's culture, warmth, and hospitality.

Jaishankar also stated that India would become the third largest economy in the world by the end of the decade. To progress faster, the country should be able to deal with the rest of the world. He went on to say that the country was regarded as a pharmacy and digital leader, as well as a country with heart, he added.