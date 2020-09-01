More special trains being planned, state govts being consulted: Rail Ministry

As part of Unlock 4.0, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday announced that more special trains will be operated soon.

"More special trains are being planned. State governments are being consulted," the railway spokesperson said in statement.

Though railways did not say how many trains will be planned, sources said that 120 additional special fixed time table trains, beginning with 100 trains, will be operated soon.

"Additional special trains will be operated in routes where demand for tickets are high," said an official in the railways.

The railways is likely to make announcement about the number of trains to be started in a couple of days, said the official.

At present the national transporter is operating 30 Special Rajdhani and 200 regular fixed time table trains connecting important destinations of the country.

The regular train services were cancelled since March 25 as part of the government strategy to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Railways had announced last month that that all regular passenger trains remain suspended until further order.