More than 200 alleged PFI activists held in raids across six states

Around 230 activists of Popular Front of India (PFI), including around 80 from Karnataka, were arrested or detained in multi-agency raids across seven states, five days after a similar exercise against the group that led to the arrest of at least 109 activists.

The raids, mostly spearheaded by state police teams, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

While around 80 people were detained or arrested in Karnataka, 57 people were taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi (30) Assam 25), Madhya Pradesh (21) and Maharashtra and Gujarat (10 each).

Last Thursday, at least 109 people linked to the PFI were arrested by NIA, ED and state police forces in a coordinated action in 15 states on charges of supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials said a large number of PFI leaders were detained in urban and rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts early in the morning. PFI leaders were taken into custody from Mangaluru, Ullal, Talapady and other areas in DK district as well.

Another five PFI leaders were taken into custody by the Udupi district police.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed raids in 26 districts during which documents and evidence were seized. UP Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said they are contemplating further action on the basis of evidence and documents seized.

In Assam, 25 PFI activists were arrested in the fresh crackdown. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell carried out the searches in multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital and detained 30 people associated with PFI. Paramilitary forces were deployed in several places in the capital to aid the raids.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the state police has detained 21 people from eight districts. These people were detained on the basis of interrogation of the PFI activists arrested last week, Mishra added.

In Gujarat, the joint action by the NIA and state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) led to the detention of 10 people. The PFI's political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) opened an office in Ahmedabad a few months back.

In Maharashtra, four activists were arrested from different locations in Maharashtra's Thane district and six in Pune.